Mission with ties to Perrysburg prepares for Hurricane Matthew

A Perrysburg couple is hoping for the best as Hurricane Matthew heads toward their mission in Haiti.

Dr. Jay and Jan Nielsen are the founders of Missions International of America, a non-profit whose goal is help the people of Savenette, Haiti. Since word of the storm, they have been doing everything they can to help the people prepare from afar.

"This could be the disaster of all proportions in Haiti," said Dr. Jay Nielsen.

The couple has spent the last 15 years pouring their hearts into Haiti. And most recently, providing medical care, education, work and basic supplies to the people of Savanette, a small community of about 900.

But Hurricane Matthew could stall the progress.

"This is going to destroy all the food in my community. Wipe out agriculture, while leveling all of the buildings, and perhaps killing much of the livestock," said Dr. Nielsen.

As part of their work, the couple helped the community build a compound out of shipping containers to teach and create jobs that also doubles as a civil defense shelter. Now it's the safe haven for the people and their livestock during the storm.

"We're going to keep them there until the storm is over. Feed them, water them, unfortunately I don't have bathrooms. And hopefully, as a result, they're going to survive," said Dr. Nielsen.

Jay says as the storm moves in communication is already breaking down and they may not know what the storm left behind until it's all over.

"The concept of someone being huddled in 140 mile per hour winds against a stick wall and hanging on to their children, terrifies me beyond anything I can imagine," said Dr. Nielsen.

Hurricane Matthew is expected to make landfall on Tuesday. Winds over 120 miles per hour are possible along with up to 40 inches of rain.

In the meantime, the couple is asking for your help to assist the community of Savanette when the storm is over.

Their Hire a Haitian program hires men for $50 a week. They feed them everyday, and give them tools to go out and do work. Every penny goes to the

men hired.

There are other programs too, click here for more information about donating.

