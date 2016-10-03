Arrests made in the September burglary of the home of a deceased Toledo woman

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The home of Denise Glover, who police say was shot and killed by her live-in boyfriend last month, was burglarized a day after her death.

Authorities say it's not uncommon for the homes of those who recently died to be robbed. They say it's more of a crime of opportunity.

According to police records, the burglary happened on September 16, the day after Denise Glover was killed.

"It's really a horrendous act," Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo police said. "It's almost a second blow to the family to have somebody come in a violate a household after such a tragic event occurred."

Asia Fraser was arrested and arraigned this morning on burglary and trespassing charges. Angela Bowman was also arrested connection to this incident. The two women who were arraigned Monday are being held on a $25,000 bond with no option to pay 10%. No court date is set for either woman

"I'm glad we were at least able to get this person indicted today," Heffernan said. "So, hopefully this will some kind of satisfaction to the family."

Police say there are two people still on the run with warrants out for their arrest. Courtney Rompf and Michael Mays are wanted for in connection with this burglary.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Courtney Rompf or Michael Mays, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.