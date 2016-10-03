New EPA funding to help repair septic systems from contaminating Lake Erie

The Ottawa County Health Department has received funding for the Ohio EPA to help the prevention of failing septic systems from contaminating Lake Erie.

A $300,000 principal forgiveness loan will go towards paying for repairs or replacement of septic systems are owner occupied homes. The funding comes from Ohio's EPA's Home Sewage Treatment Systems Repair/Replacement program.

A sliding scale of coverage from 50 to 100 percent is based on the owner's income.

A long with possible well water contamination, a leaking septic system can also discharge untreated sewage into Lake Erie, which is one of the many causes of toxic algal growth.

It may not be all of the solution needed to keep Lake Erie clean, but local leaders know incremental steps can make a difference.

Nancy Osborn, Ottawa County Health Commissioner, said, "Well certainly anytime you can reduce the discharges of untreated sewage to the lake and tributaries will be a benefit to the lake as well as to the environment."

The county has begun to apply for funds for 2017.

Residents interested in the program are encouraged to call the Ottawa County Health Department.

