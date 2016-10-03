The Anderson's unveil new headquarters in Maumee

The Anderson's showed off their new headquarters in Maumee on Monday; You may have seen it, while driving on Interstate 475.

This company is working hard to be employee focused and stay rooted in Northwest Ohio.

"We're excited about the down payment on the future," said Mike Anderson, Chairman of The Anderson's.

The ribbon was cut, and the doors opened to a 128,000 square foot property. Inside there are high ceilings, lots of windows and plenty of open work stations.

"Wellness was an important part of this," Anderson said. "You'll see when you go in it's open, it's got a lot of air inside. Every one of the desks we have will elevate and go down for the ability to stand up."

"It's fun," said three-year employee Alex Reed. "It gives everyone a lot more energy. There's a lot more communication, team work and building. Opportunities like that. It's gives me energy throughout the day. I can stand after lunch so I don't get tired like everybody else does."

Along with the state of the art facility there's a fresh market where folks can grab lunch. The headquarters sits on 63 acres with a mile and a half walking path.

"We do it mostly every day. Somebody is always out there," said Reed. "We have walking meetings outside. It's a good time to just go out relax, clear your head. Take a little break from work if you need it."

The company aims to attract both local and international talent with it's new campus.

"Our company has grown over generations," said CEO Pat Bowe. "My plan is to continue that growth and attract talent to our company and people from our local community to come work here."

The facility currently houses 550 people but can accommodate up to 750 people. So, their ability to grow will continue.



