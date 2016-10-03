Clinton supporters line up outside rally

Lines wrapped around the building at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Plaza Monday, filled with Hillary Clinton supporters waiting in line to get in to hear her speak.

Reosa Harris says, "I want to see the first woman President."

Suzy Kohli,12, left school school to see Clinton speak. She said even though she isn't old enough to vote, she realizes the importance of this year's election.

"She looks at everything realistically," Kohli said. "She knows what students need, and I feel that she knows what America needs."

Others in the crowd have been to several of Clinton's rallies on the campaign trail. Tim Engelskirchen has been following Clinton's campaign around the country, selling memorabilia at each stop.

'Ohio is very important, you would think she would have been here before," Engelskirchen said. "I guess she sent some of her surrogates here, but I'm just glad she is here."

Betha Elshany is a social worker, mother of a special needs child, and a veteran. She says she believes Hillary will stand up for what she believes.

"The population I work with is youth mental health," Elshany said. "And when [Donald Trump] is attacking that, it's kind of attacking what I'm doing and making it seem like what I am doing is worthless."

Many local residents say they hope this isn't the last time they see Hillary in Northwest Ohio before the November 8th election.



