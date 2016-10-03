Customers react to Bass Pro merge with Cabela's

A multi-billion dollar deal is in the works for two major outdoor companies. Cabela's announced Monday Bass Pro Shops would be buying the company.

WTOL 11's Amanda Fay reached out to the Bass Pro Shops in Rossford, who was told the store isn't commenting at this time and was directed to corporate headquarters. We are still waiting to hear back from both Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's about how the deal would impact local stores in Rossford and Dundee.

A news release on Cabela's website said, in part, "The combined companies will strive to provide a remarkably enhanced experience for customers, increased opportunities for team members and greater support for conservation activities."

One customer says he stopped into the store as soon as he heard about the merger.

"I got a notification on my phone from Channel 11 that Bass Pro is merging with Cabela's, so I thought I'd drive out while I was already out of the house and see if they have a sale going on," said Gleen Shope.

Chuck Blakely shops at both Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. He welcomes the merger news.

"I think it's a good acquisition. It'll help their buying power, maybe lower their costs," said Blakely.

Blakely says he isn't worried the deal would result in any store closures. He says Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are far enough apart and are both busy stores.

"I don't think it'll rob one customer from another," said Blakely.

