Toledo man indicted for running a crime ring worth over $250,000

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man Monday for running a crime ring that sold stolen property.

Andre Brown, 36, was indicted after a year-long investigation on 41 counts, including five counts of theft, 17 counts of grand theft, 18 counts of forgery, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to the indictment, Brown was the leader of a crime ring that stole property in six states, including Ohio.

Among the items stolen were lawn mowers, boat motors, golf carts, ATVs, and car trailers. The total amount of stolen property was worth more than $250,000.

The grand jury also indicted Jessica Wheeler, 32, of Toledo on six counts, including one count of theft, three counts of grand theft, and two counts of forgery.

Several jurisdictions from Ohio, as well as Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, coordinated efforts with each other during the investigation.

