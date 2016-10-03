Ohio plans January execution using 3-drug combo

Ohio says it plans to carry out at least three executions next year with a new three-drug combination.

Thomas Madden with the Ohio attorney general's office says the state will use the drugs midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam), rocuronium (roh-kyur-OH'-nee-uhm) bromide and potassium chloride.

Madden told Columbus federal Judge Edmund Sargus on Monday that a new execution policy will be announced at the end of the week. The Associated Press was the only media outlet present at the court hearing.

The announcement puts the state on track to execute death row inmate Ronald Phillips on Jan. 12 for the rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993.

Madden said the drugs are not compounded and are FDA approved.

Attorneys representing death row inmates say they'll file a new challenge almost immediately.

