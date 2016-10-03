Teens involved in 15% of Ohio deadly crashes

With National Teen Driving Safety Week happening October 16-22, it may be a good time for parents and their teens to talk about safe driving habits.

In Ohio, from 2013-2015, drivers who were 15 to 19 years old were involved in 15 percent of all traffic crashes. Of those crashes, a teen driver was at fault 73 percent of the time. These crashes resulted in 271 deaths and 40,505 injuries.

Speeding contributed to a majority of the crashes, while failure to yield, running a red light and running a stop sign caused the other 20 percent.

“Teen drivers need to realize that poor decisions while driving now can stay with them for the rest of their lives,” said Lt. Shaun J. Robinson, Toledo Post Commander in a press release. “That is why responsibility, awareness and safety are so important for our youngest drivers.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to plan their trips ahead to prevent rushing in the car. They also remind the drivers that seatbelts save lives and they should buckle up every time.

