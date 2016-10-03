Fire crews respond to vacant house fire in south Toledo

Toledo fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house early Monday morning in south Toledo.

The fire happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of Orchard Street.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

Neighbors tell WTOL 11 the house had been vacant for over a month. However, they said the owners were at the house Sunday to do touch up painting.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.