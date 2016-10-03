Hillary Clinton talks about the economy in first campaign visit to Toledo

Hillary Clinton made her first visit to the Glass City Monday, with just under 40 days remaining until the November 8th election.

Clinton campaign doesn't see Ohio as necessary to win White House

Monday afternoon, Hillary Clinton spoke for nearly 42 minutes to a packed house at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in south Toledo.

Clinton’s speech zeroed in on the economy – she said she wants to focus on the “kitchen table issues” like childcare, college, and prescription drugs.

“That means we've got to create more good jobs with rising incomes, that means we’ve got to have good schools in every zip code, that means everybody has to be willing to work, and I say that very clearly, you've got to be willing to work and if you are willing to work you should be able to get ahead and stay ahead,” said Clinton.

She took aim at what she calls egregious corporate behavior, calling out Wells Fargo specifically for the recent headlines saying they opened millions of accounts for customers without their consent. As well as large pharmaceutical companies hiking prices on life-saving medication.

“Today I want to send a clear message to every board room, every executive suite across America, if you scam your customers, exploit your employees, pollute our environment or rip off taxpayers, we will find ways to hold you accountable,” said Clinton.

She said she wants to rewrite the rules and make America fair for everyone.

“Let's start with protecting taxpayers. And making sure we have more fairness in the system. It is wrong that corporations and the super wealthy play by a different set of rules. A wall street moneymaker should not be able to pay a lower tax rate than a teacher or a nurse,” said Clinton.

Clinton said she has a list of tax loopholes she will work to close and Consumer Protection will be a priority for her as president.

She admitted the election will be close. Right now the Real Clear Politicals polling average shows Clinton ahead of Trump by just 2.5 percent.

Clinton encouraged the crowd to pick up the phone, knock on doors, and talk to friends.

“I'm here asking for your help, asking for your work, asking for you to be part of this campaign and then when we win on November 8th, be part of changing our country for the better,” said Clinton.

She also made a stop in Akron, OH Monday, before kicking off a two-day bus tour Tuesday with her husband, former President Bill Clinton in eastern Ohio.



