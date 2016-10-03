Bowling Green woman killed in Sunday crash

A Bowling Green woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Megan Massey, 26, had been driving recklessly on US-6 near Sand Ridge Road around 2:30 p.m. before crashing.

Numerous callers reported the incident.

While deputies were responding to the calls, the car crashed on US-6 just east of County Home Road.

According to officials, Massey went left of center, hitting the back wheels of a semi.

Massey was flown to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

