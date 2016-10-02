UPDATE: 15-year-old Bowsher student found safe

A 15-year-old Toledo girl who went missing Thursday morning has been found.

The grandparents of Bowsher High School student Dajonia Stringer, also known as Dae-Dae, said they hadn't seen or heard from her since she left for school on Thursday.

The girl was located Sunday evening and is safe with family.

The family had been spreading Dajonia’s picture on social media and around the neighborhood for days, concerned about her safety.

"One thing you know, I would tell her that I love her. I don't want her to think that I don't love her,” said Dajonia’s grandfather Lamar Wright. “I had her since she was six months old. So, she's like on my left hip all of the time."

The family was concerned that Dajonia may have left with a man she met online.

