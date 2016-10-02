Car bursts into flames after running into pole in Ottawa Hills

A fiery accident in Ottawa Hills could have ended a lot worse than it looked for a driver on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a driver drove into a pole at the intersection of Hasty and Damascus Rd.

That’s when the van burst into flames.

The driver was able to make it out of the car and there were no injuries.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m.

