Iconic campus hangout sees lines out the door on last day in business

Lines stretch out the door at Myles' Pizza Pub on their last day (Source: WTOL)

It’s the end of an era in Bowling Green as Myles' Pizza Pub opened its doors for the last time on Sunday.

The popular campus hangout is closing after 39 years.

After word got out that this was the final week for the iconic restaurant people have been packing the place for one final taste of the pizza.

Owner Chip Myles has sold the building and plans to retire.

Rumors of the popular pizza place closing surfaced on social media back in July but were quickly shot down.

Last Monday however, Myles announced that Sunday would be the final day.

The plan for Sunday was to stay open until every last pizza was sold.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.