UPDATE: Man shoots himself, lies to police

A Toledo man had to be taken to the hospital after shooting himself in the leg Sunday evening in West Toledo.

Police found William Hayes on his front porch on Leybourn Avenue with a gunshot wound to his leg at around 5:30 P.M.

According to police, Hayes claimed two men shot him while attempting a robbery.

After police spoke to Hayes' girlfriend Anna Pearson, investigators determined Hayes instead shot himself and gave the gun to Pearson to hide.

Hayes was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on whether charges will be filed against Hayes.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.