Michigan man indicted for vehicular homicide in Maumee

A Michigan semi-truck driver was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail on vehicular homicide charges.

Eshtar Salman,37, was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury following a deadly accident in March.

According to Maumee police, Salman was backing up his truck when Elliot Struble, 20, from Maumee hit the rear end of the truck on US 24 at the 475 northbound ramp.

Struble was killed in the collision.

A court date for Salman's arraignment has not been set.

