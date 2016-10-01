Bands battle for top spot at regional competition

The Glass Bowl on the campus of UT was full of people on Saturday, but there was no audio or video allowed and most of the time the crowd was dead silent.

So what was going on?

Technically it’s a high school band competition, but that seems like an understatement.

"We start designing the show sometimes a year in advance, we prefer to think of it as an art form,” said Jon Thomann, Band Director of Plymouth Canton Educational Park.

22 high schools, from four different states battled in the Glass Bowl to earn the title of regional champion.

For these kids, this is a big stage.

"For some of the students here, this is their first competition ever so we tell them about the love that this is all about and the commitment and finally it starts to make sense after their first performance," said Clay Wachholz, Band Director of Plymouth Canton Educational Park.

Remember, these are high school kids. Organization and patience are not typically their strong suit.

"The challenge is we practice music separately, we practice the movement and the visuals separately. The challenge is to fuse them together. When the students start to really own that experience it’s really special for them,” said Thomann.

And although the rewards take time to realize, the lesson for the kids is clear.

In music, and in life, good things come to those who wait... a beat.

