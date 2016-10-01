Water main flushing happening in Tiffin this week

Aqua Ohio will be conducting water main flushing in the Tiffin area from Monday October 3 through Thursday October 6 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Water main flushing is done to enhance water quality, reliability and fire protection.

According to Aqua Ohio there will be no interruptions in water service as a result of the flushing but there may be a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration.

Aqua Ohio suggests that customers refrain from doing laundry to avoid staining while the flushing is near their home.

Schedule:

Monday, October 3, 2016: South Washington Street from Sandusky River to Madison Street, Market Street from Sandusky River to Jefferson Street, Perry Street from Sandusky River to Jefferson Street, Main Street from Washington Street to Schonhardt Street, Tiffin Street.

South Washington Street from Sandusky River to Madison Street, Market Street from Sandusky River to Jefferson Street, Perry Street from Sandusky River to Jefferson Street, Main Street from Washington Street to Schonhardt Street, Tiffin Street. Tuesday, October 4, 2016: East Perry Street from Jefferson Street to Autumnwood Drive, East Market Street from Jefferson Street to East Perry Street, Rebecca Street, Circular Street from Rebecca Street to Eat Perry Street, Greenfield Street, Kennat Boulevard, Holmes Street, Greenlawn Drive, Greeley Street, Mcollum Street, Lewis Street, Autumnwood Drive.

East Perry Street from Jefferson Street to Autumnwood Drive, East Market Street from Jefferson Street to East Perry Street, Rebecca Street, Circular Street from Rebecca Street to Eat Perry Street, Greenfield Street, Kennat Boulevard, Holmes Street, Greenlawn Drive, Greeley Street, Mcollum Street, Lewis Street, Autumnwood Drive. Wednesday, October 5, 2016: Liberty Street, Tilden Street, Railroad Street, East Market Street from East Perry Street to North Street, Riverside Drive, Hunter Street, Elm Avenue from Hunter Street to Dwight Street, Clinton Avenue from Circular to Dwight Street, Ohio Avenue from Hunter Street to Dwight Street, Riverlea Park, Johnson Street, Penn Street, Heilman Street, Maplewood Drive, Elmwood Street.

Liberty Street, Tilden Street, Railroad Street, East Market Street from East Perry Street to North Street, Riverside Drive, Hunter Street, Elm Avenue from Hunter Street to Dwight Street, Clinton Avenue from Circular to Dwight Street, Ohio Avenue from Hunter Street to Dwight Street, Riverlea Park, Johnson Street, Penn Street, Heilman Street, Maplewood Drive, Elmwood Street. Thursday, October 6, 2016: Dwight Street, Riverside Drive, Seneca Street, Ohio Avenue from Dwight Street to Huss Street, Elm Avenue from Dwight Street to Industrial Avenue, Clinton Avenue from Dwight Street to Industrial Avenue, Charles Street, Bobb Street, Industrial Avenue, John Street.

Customers with questions are asked to call 877-987-2782.

