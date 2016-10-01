Suspect in jail after south Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect in jail after south Toledo shooting

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
A suspect is in the Lucas County jail on Saturday after a shooting on Bronx Drive in south Toledo on Friday afternoon.

25-year-old Rauheem Wells is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault in the shooting and beating of a male victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot to the knee as well as having his money, cellphone and shoes stolen.           

Wells will be in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday for arraignment.

