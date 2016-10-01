16-year-old killed in Seneca County crash; 3 others injured

One person died and three others were injured as a result of a serious accident in Seneca County on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 19 and County Road 34 just before 1 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car driven by Tori Meggitt, 16, of Green Springs, was traveling west on County Rd. 34 when she ran the stop sign at State Route 19.

That’s when her car struck a pickup truck being driven by Jacob Lipstraw, 28, of Oak Harbor.

Emily Wagner, 16, of Clyde, was a passenger in Meggitt’s car and died in the crash.

Another passenger, Skylar Burroughs, 17, of Clyde, was taken to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo and is listed in critical condition.

Tori Meggitt was taken to Fireland’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Lipstraw was taken to Tiffin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

