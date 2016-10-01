Police seek three men accused of forcing woman into car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police seek three men accused of forcing woman into car

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL/Google Earth) (Source: WTOL/Google Earth)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are continuing their search for three men accused of forcing a woman into their vehicle in south Toledo on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. in the area around S. Reynolds Road and Willcrest Drive.

Police say the men were driving a light blue Ford Windstar with rust along the bottom and a loud muffler. The van is also being described as being on the verge of stalling frequently.

According to police, the victim says she was released around the Hill and McCord area when the suspects saw a relative of the victim.

The driver is described as being an older black male wearing a green t-shirt, standing approximately 5’11”, weighing 200 lbs with well-trimmed facial hair.

One of the rear passengers is described as being a black male wearing a black Nike jacket, standing approximately 5’8” tall and weighing 200 lbs.

The other rear passenger is also described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and ball cap.

If you know who these men are, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2016 WTOL.

