TPD search for driver who hit 74-year-old man and fled the scene

Toledo police are searching for a driver who hit a man and kept going. 

It happened on Suder Avenue near Point Place. 

Police say 74-year-old Jose Vasquez was crossing Suder when he was hit by a car, before it fled the scene. 

He was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center and is listed in serious condition. 

A witness described the car as possibly a 1998 dark green, Pontiac Bonneville. 

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

