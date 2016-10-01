Police investigate after shots fired in north Toledo overnight

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a crowd of people in north Toledo.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lagrange Street. Officers had Lagrange closed at Windemere Boulevard, but it has since reopened.

Police say someone fired several rounds and then fled the scene.

At this point, there have been no reports of anyone hurt, but police say at least one home was hit by stray bullets.

If you have any information, call Toledo police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.