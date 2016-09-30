Big Board Friday: Week 6 Finals - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday: Week 6 Finals

Week 6 Finals

Chelsea 33
Adrian 6

Whiteford (MI) 53
Madison 16

Perrysburg 7
Anthony Wayne 24

Holgate 7
Antwerp 14

Liberty-Benton 69
Arcadia 0

Wayne Trace 13
Ayersville 63

Monroe 10
Bedford 13

Dundee 6
Blissfield 20

Northview 7
Bowling Green 20

Wauseon 18
Bryan 7

Edon 50
Cardinal Stritch 18

Fremont Ross 18
Central Catholic 35

Whitmer 45
Clay 7

Oak Harbor 6
Clyde 36

Liberty Center 14
Delta 0

Tinora 14
Edgerton 7

Ida 68
Erie-Mason 7

Swanton 51
Evergreen 0

St. John’s Jesuit 30
Findlay 44

Elmwood 6
Fostoria 41

Calvert 65
Fremont St. Joseph’s 14

Rossford 0
Genoa 27

Northwood 21
Gibsonburg 34

Fairview 0
Hicksville 21

Hudson 6
Hillsdale 14

Danbury 22
Lakota 17

McComb 38
Leipsic 8

Colon 27
Lenawee Christian 6

Ottawa Hills 2
Montpelier 20

Britton-Deerfield 8
Morenci 53

Columbia Central 41
Onsted 14

Lake 7
Otsego 24

Archbold 7
Patrick Henry 34

Climax-Scotts 48
Pittsford 28

Perkins 14
Port Clinton 23

Clinton 7
Sand Creek 13

Maumee 49
Southview 7

Napoleon 0
Springfield 20

Lima Senior 39
St. Francis de Sales 5

Waite 6
Start 30

Whitmore Lake 16
Summerfield 40

Dexter 3
Tecumseh 20

Hilltop 54
Toledo Christian 18

North Baltimore 13
Van Buren 48

Pandora-Gilboa 55
Vanlue 13

Eastwood 41
Woodmore 0

Scott 2
Woodward 26

