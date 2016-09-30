Football rivals break bread before their City League game

It's not usually in the plan for high school football players, but two schools in the City League in Toledo are changing pre-game rituals in an effort to teach kids unity.

Bowsher and Rogers football players met at the Church on Strayer where they had a team dinner... together!

Neither team had done anything like this before.

"Two teams come together," said Rogers Head Coach Shane Kokensparger. "Learn that there's not just football. You can be friends with these kids. You might be rivals on the field. Some are rivals on the streets but when you bring them together in this atmosphere you can just be a kid again."

Players were told to talk about music, the NFL, NBA, College Football, even their girlfriends... just not the game on Saturday.

"Talk about different things between lives and not just talk about football all the time," said Rogers Senior Richard Hackney. "We just want to know each other outside of football and get a life experience with it."

The idea came late one night when both head coaches were talking after difficult losses.

"You know what, we took a big chance," said Bowsher Head Coach Chip Strahm. "We figured you know... we did it because we're trying to reduce the violence in the city."

It's purpose to end violence within the City League and create unity throughout Toledo Public Schools.

"Kind of throw everything else out the window," Strahm said. "I figured after they start sitting with each other a little bit and just talking to the guy across from him that maybe when they all start to loosen up they'd probably have a really good time."

The deeper cut of the evening: we're all much more alike than we are different and despite the current climate of violence in inner cities, leaders hope these athletes can be an example.

"It really goes a long way for the other athletes and the schools itself," said Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romulus Durant. "So we try to do every thing we do when we talk about Toledo being a compassionate city - it starts with everyone, even our athletes."

"Everybody in this room has my back," said Bowsher Junior David Goben. "As long as I have everybody else's back - not just being on the same team either."

The two teams hope this will be carried on by other teams in the City League.

