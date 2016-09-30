Experts: October is best time of year to get flu shot

Flu season is here and it turns out the best time to get vaccinated is right around the corner.

"It's very important that each of us get the flu shot so that we protect ourselves, and protect others from the very serious consequences from the flu," said Dr. Uma Savanoor with Promedica.

Experts say by the end of October is the best time to do it, but if that time passes, still go get vaccinated.

"Flu shots are available at this time so if you can get it as soon as possible or whenever it is convenient that's the best way to go about it. Don't wait because the flu season does sometimes peak at different times," said Dr. Savanoor.

The vaccine takes a couple weeks to become effective, so getting it early makes your body prepared for when the bug really starts to go around.

And even though some of us may not take the flu seriously, doctors say it can have devastating effects.

"In some individuals, it can be more serious than others, it can cause death. So that's how serious it is. It can cause all kinds of complications including viral pneumonias, meningitis," said Dr. Savanoor.

Doctors say everyone six months and over should be vaccinated, especially children, pregnant women, the elderly, and anyone with a weak immune system.

Beyond the vaccine, make sure to be mindful of germs and do your best to keep them away.

"Washing you hands is key. The other thing is cough etiquette. So use your sleeve, or your elbow. And cover yourself when you cough. And also wash your hands afterward," said Dr. Savanoor.

The one change this year is that the nasal spray is not available. Doctors say it's not as effective as the shot, but they don't want that to be a deterrent, so make sure you still go out and get it.

The health department, pharmacies, and a number of other places offer the vaccine.

