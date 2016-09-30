MacQueen's apple fest all about the food

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. That’s what they believe at MacQueen's Orchard in Holland at least.

On Saturday, people came to pick apples at their annual Apple Stir and Crafts Festival.

Some even admitted the reason they came was simply for the food.

“To pick apples, eat donuts and to have cider of course,” said one smiling festival attendee.

The donut line was out the door before the festival even began.

Of course the annual event wouldn’t be what it is without the apple butter. It’s the reason the festival got started 35 years ago.

Jeff is the third generation of the McQueen family to run the Orchard.

"We started it 35 years ago just as something different, and it's grown so big. But now we can't even stop it,” said Jeff.

It's now turned into a must-visit place for people to shop for fall produce and goods.

"With Halloween just around the corner, pumpkins are also a big seller," said Jeff.

At the end of the day however, Jeff says it's really about the kids and the families.

"We see so many little children going out in the orchard picking apples and taking a bite and picking another one and it's so rewarding and refreshing to see that,” said Jeff.

The Apple Stir and Crafts Festival continues through Sunday.

