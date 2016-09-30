Farmers scan skies for sun at pumpkin patch

Precipitation is being predicted, but if you can look past the puddles, we've got pumpkins a plenty for your picking pleasure.

Little guys, big guys, whatever your preference, there are plenty to choose from.

The unseasonably dry summer didn’t have a huge effect on gourd growth.

But in October, the pumpkin’s time to ‘shine’, farmers wish the sun would too.

"Now we hope the wet weather doesn’t stay too long because some rot could develop if it stayed wet week after week. But right now they look great,” said Dan Gust at Gust Brothers Pumpkin Farm.

No matter if the sun is shining or if it is raining, a visit to the pumpkin farm is always a good time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.