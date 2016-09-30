ODOT workers say drivers not moving over in construction zones

Construction projects in northwest Ohio are winding down for the year, but that doesn’t mean drivers should pay any less attention to what’s ahead of them. ODOT leaders told the Columbus Dispatch that ODOT workers say drivers are not moving over or slowing down when they’re pulled off the side of the road.

State Trooper Kenneth Velez was killed on Sept. 15, when he was on a traffic stop on I-90 in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, when he was struck by another vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Jason Metzger works out of the Toledo post. While there has not been nearly as many reported problems here, he says it can be scary when he’s out on an emergency or traffic stop.

Ohio’s Move Over Law forces drivers to move one lane over if there’s an emergency vehicle or tow truck on the side of the road. If there is no way to change lanes, you have to slow down.

Metzger says distracted drivers are also a danger.

“It's always going to be an issue, especially with the way that technology is changing. Hopefully technology changes for the better and people put down that cell phone and even put down that cup of coffee or cigarette or whatever else they have in the car. You always want to have both hands on the steering wheel and your attention on the roadway ahead of you,” said Metzger.

He says he has pulled over and fined drivers for failing to move over, which could cost between $100 and $150.

