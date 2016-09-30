Men sexually assault teen who was wrongly accused of rape

A crazy timeline of events has led to a juvenile once accused of rape, becoming a victim.

The 17-year-old boy was violently sexually assaulted by men who still believed he raped their female friend.

Friday, two of those men were in court.

Two of the four men, Jerry Buchanan and Kenyante Hamilton, involved in this horrible crime against a man wrongly accused of rape, appeared in court. Both men were convicted of felonious assault and sentenced to four years in prison.

Almost two years ago after he was off the hook, he was then lured to a vacant house. It was there, four friends of the girl who still believed he committed the crime dumped a bucket of urine on him, kicked him, stripped him naked and then sodomized him with a plunger.

"When you think of an injustice, this tops the list. When you've got somebody charged with a crime that didn't do it and they're also victimized in this type of violent fashion," said Frank Spryszak.

It's taken years to get the men accused of assaulting the 17-year-old boy because he did not cooperate.

Then, one of the four men, Tyrus Thompson, was charged with aggravated assault following a different incident at a gas station in Holland. DNA taken from Thompson's hat, provided a match to this assault, reopening the case for Lucas County Prosecutor Frank Spryszak.

Spryszak says, the man who actually raped the girl is Darnell Williams. Williams was sentenced to 33 years in prison more than a year ago for being a serial rapist.

The fourth man involved is 19-year-old, Michael Buchanan, who is set to be sentenced on his charge Monday.



