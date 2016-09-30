Hillary Clinton campaign announces time and location for visit to Toledo on Monday

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will make a campaign visit Toledo on Monday afternoon.

In a press release the campaign says Sec. Clinton will deliver a speech at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at 1:30 p.m.

The doors open to the public at 11:30 a.m.

Clinton is expected to deliver a speech on the economy and urge Ohioans to register to vote and get ready to vote early.

WTOL 11 will livestream the speech on wtol.com and on the WTOL 11 News App.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.