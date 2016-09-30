Police chief won't be playing around if clowns show up in Gibsonburg

This picture of a clown in a gazebo in Ottawa Hills was later determined to be a hoax (Source: WTOL)

For one local police chief, the clown chaos that is sweeping the nation is no laughing matter.

He's promising to arrest people if it goes too far.

Gibsonburg Police Chief Paul Whitaker went on Facebook on Wednesday to get out ahead of any clowning around.

This comes as a Toledo man posted on Facebook this week, saying he was in Ottawa hills, walking through a nice subdivision, when he saw a creepy clown in a gazebo.

He said the clown never moved while he took the picture.

After it was shared and some people got freaked out, he updated the post, saying it was just a joke.

There were also reports of people dressed as clowns last week by Fostoria Intermediate School.

Gibsonburg Police Chief Whitaker says there have been no reported clown incidents in the village but he is worried about one getting out of hand.

“So there are citizens out there that carry firearms that may take this as a threat to themselves," said Chief Whitaker.

To make sure no one gets hurt, the chief made a Facebook post of his own.

It read in part, “IF YOU CAUSE ANYONE, ADULT OR CHILD TO BELIEVE THAT THEY ARE IN DANGER OR YOU HAVE CAUSED A PERSON OF ORDINARY SENSIBILITIES TO BE ALARMED, EVEN FOR FIVE SECONDS...WE WILL ARREST YOU.”

“You could be arrested for disorderly conduct. You could be possibly arrested for inducing public panic, you could be arrested for menacing,” said Chief Whitaker.

Sabrina Kaseman said she had a sighting of her own in Gibsonburg four months ago while bar tending at the Madison Street Tavern.

“He just stepped in the door, he was fully dressed as a clown, clown makeup was kind of creepy. It wasn't a happy clown and I was happy that he turned around and he walked away," said Sabrina.

She stands by the chief, saying he is just showing there are consequences if someone takes the clown craze too far.

"The people that aren't intending to do anything like this, I want them to be assured that the police department is going to be doing everything that we can to protect their kids and to protect them during this Halloween season," said Chief Whitaker

Chief Whitaker hopes people get the message and this "clown fad" burns itself out.

On Halloween night, he will increase patrols and will utilize uniformed officers, bicycle officers, and some in plainclothes.

