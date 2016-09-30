Glow Roll for Ovarian Cancer canceled due to weather - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Glow Roll for Ovarian Cancer canceled due to weather

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Wersell's Bike Shop announced they will cancel Friday's Glow Roll for Ovarian Cancer Connection bike ride due to weather.

The ride was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Wersell’s Bike Shop.

The free night ride was to raise funds for ovarian cancer.

No word if the ride will be rescheduled.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly