Putnam Co. woman charged with attacking 86-year-old priest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Putnam Co. woman charged with attacking 86-year-old priest

Frances Wilhelm (Source: Putnam County Jail) Frances Wilhelm (Source: Putnam County Jail)
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Putnam County woman remains behind bars after being accused of beating a retired priest. 

Frances Wilhelm, 65, has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly attacking Father Herman Scherger, 86, in Cloverdale. 

Police say he was attacked after he pulled into his driveway. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Wilhelm was indicted by a Grand Jury on felonious assault charges and attempted murder. 

Her bond was set at $250,000. She will be back in court on October 5.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly