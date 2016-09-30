Investigators work to ID body found behind Kroger in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Investigators work to ID body found behind Kroger in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found in west Toledo early Thursday morning.

The Lucas County Coroners office says it has finished an autopsy on the body, but still have not been able to make a positive identification. 

Dental records are needed for that task.

The body was found along Shantee Creek, behind a Kroger store on Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue.

A cause of death has not been determined, and there were no signs of trauma found on the body.

