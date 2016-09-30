OSHP: Teen drivers remain one of OH's most at-risk groups

As the National Teen Driving Safety Week is set to kick off in October, officials say motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in teens.

Drivers between the ages of 15 to 19 years old are involved in 15 percent of all traffic crashes in Ohio from 2013 to 2015. Of those crashes, officials say a teen driver was at fault 73 percent of the time. The crashes resulted in 271 fatalities and 40,505 injuries.

Another 20 percent of the crashes were found to be brought about by failure to yield, running a red light or running a stop sign.

“Teen drivers need to realize that poor decisions while driving now can stay with them for the rest of their lives,” said Lt. William Bowers, Bowling Green Post Commander. “That is why responsibility, awareness and safety are so important for our youngest drivers.”

Teens are encouraged to plan ahead when traveling in order to eliminate rushing from one location to another, and encourage everyone in their vehicle to buckle up, every time.

National Teen Driving Safety week kicks off October 16 through October 22.

