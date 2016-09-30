Boy arrested for bringing BB gun to Ohio high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a teenager who took a BB gun to a southwest Ohio high school was arrested after a classmate tipped off the staff.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the BB gun wasn't fired and no one was hurt before it was confiscated and the boy was removed from Middletown High School on Thursday.

School Principal Carmela Cotter says the student was charged and taken from the campus, and classes continued without incident in the community roughly halfway between Cincinnati and Dayton.

A district spokeswoman says the student is automatically suspended pending potential expulsion for breaking school rules.

