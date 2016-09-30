Community comes together this weekend for 'Joggin 4 Joughin'

The community is set to come together this weekend to remember 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She disappeared back in July while she was riding her bike. Her body was found several days later.

Community members are holding a 5K run Sunday in Metamora called ‘Joggin 4 Joughin’.

If you would like to signup for the race, click here.

