Perrysburg police investigate after 62-year-old robbed

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg police are investigating the robbery of a 62-year-old man. 

Police say it happened around 2:48 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Colony Ct. in Perrysburg. The 62-year-old victim told police that someone hit him over the head, took the money from his pockets and left the scene in his 2000 yellow Chevrolet. 

The van has the licenses plate number PGU9789 and a white driver's door.

If you see the van, you are asked to call police immediately. 

