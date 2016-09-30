Fugitive arrested in Williams County after 36 years on the run

A man who had been on the run for more than 30 years was arrested in Williams County Thursday.

Police say Bennie Roberts, aka John Wolford, 60, was wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for failing to appear in court in 1980.

At the time, Roberts was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Police say he attempted to steal a kilo of cocaine from an undercover narcotics detective.

Roberts was arrested, posted bond and has been on the run since.

After tracking him all over the country, the fugitive task force found Roberts living in Alvordton, Ohio under the alias of John Wolford.

Roberts told officers his real identity when he was arrested at his home Thursday.

“This case is a prime example of why our fugitive task forces were created. To track down violent criminals and make our communities a safer place to live. The United States Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting fugitives, no matter how long they have been wanted or how cold the trail gets,” said U.S. Marshal Peter J. Elliott in a press release.

Roberts is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio awaiting extradition back to Florida.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.