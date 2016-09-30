No one hurt after shots fired at Toledo elementary school Thursday

A Toledo elementary school was on lockdown for a short time Thursday morning after shots were fired at the school.

According to Toledo police, someone fired a gun outside Sherman Elementary around 9:30 a.m. and hit the building.

A person in the area said they heard about eight gun shots, but by the time they looked out the window, the shooter fled.

"It's dangerous one of the bullets hit the school it's completely dangerous. One of the bullets went through my little brothers classroom," said Marie, mother who heard the shots.

A window in a classroom on the third floor was hit, but has now been replaced.

The shooter had been driving a white Nissan Sentra southbound on Locust at Sherman. After the shooter left the scene, the car was left in gear and crashed into a parked vehicle.

"They will have to answer for their actions unthinkable having that kind of action right in front of a school," said Lt. Heffernan.

The principal sent a letter home to parents about the situation.

Dear Sherman Elementary Parents and Guardians: I wanted to take this opportunity to inform you that our school was on a Level 1 lockdown this morning per the recommendation of the Toledo Police Department. Officers from the department were investigating reports of gunshots in the neighborhood surrounding the school. The lockdown was recommended as a precaution. There was no disruption to our daily activities or to our students. If you have any questions about this matter, please feel free to call me at 419-671-6550. Please know that the safety of our students and staff members is a top priority for Toledo Public Schools.

School officials say there was no disruption to daily activities at the school, and no one was hurt.

The lockdown was recommended by police as a precaution.

There is currently no suspect. Police say the car at the scene was towed and will be held for fingerprints.

If you have any information on this shooting, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.