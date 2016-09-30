Myles' Pizza lovers wake up bright and early for chance at one last slice

Myles' Pizza lovers were up bright and early Friday morning for their chance to get one final slice.

The popular pizza pub in Bowling Green announced on Monday it would be closing up shop. And since then masses of people have come down for one last slice of the popular pie.

Because of the high demand, all guests are limited to one pizza and must order in person. Store owners are also warning that the wait time could last hours. And that's no exaggeration.

On Tuesday, orders at Myles' came pouring in, causing the store to close part of the day and all of Wednesday to caught up.

The store is taking dine-in customers only from 3 to 10 p.m. and menu options may be subject to change as ingredients run out. Owners say some toppings and menu items will not be replenished.

On Sunday, after 39 years of service, Myles' Pizza Pub will officially close.

