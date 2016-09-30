Get ready to laugh! Holy Toledo Laughfest kicks off this weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get ready to laugh! Holy Toledo Laughfest kicks off this weekend

(Source: Holy Toledo Laughfest) (Source: Holy Toledo Laughfest)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Get ready to laugh - the Holy Toledo Laughfest is kicking off this weekend! 

It's a month-long celebration of comedy featuring various acts for all ages at multiple locations around the Glass City. 

Be sure not to miss it. Get the full list of events here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly