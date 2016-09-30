Bancroft reopens at Westwood after downed power lines cleared - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bancroft reopens at Westwood after downed power lines cleared

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Downed power lines on Bancroft and Westwood caused some traffic delays Friday morning. 

Crews became aware of the downed power lines after a car got stuck in them. That driver is okay. 

The road remains has since reopened. 

