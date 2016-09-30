75-year-old man dies in deadly crash in Sandusky County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Sandusky County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on State Route 101 and County Road 260 in Green Creek Township. Troopers say Theodore Wadsworth, 75, of Fremont, was driving southwest on SR 101 when he lost control of his car for an unknown reason, drove off the side of the road and overturned into a ditch.

Wadsworth, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

