Fmr. Ohio State coach Jim Tressel visit Northview

Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel talked to students Thursday at Northview High school

His main message to students today was 'The world has changed, but young people haven't'.

The national championship winning coach is now the president of Youngstown State University. Though it's been five years since he roamed the sidelines as head coach of the Buckeyes, his message to young people is still the same.

"Helping students mature in their thinking and provoke some thinking about whats important, that's really what it's all about," Tressel said.

That message is really one you can see in his own life, as he successfully moved from head of a football team to head of a university.

"I think leadership is leadership, and having that passion to serve others in the way that you can," Tressel said. "You can do it as an accountant, you can do it as a TV journalist, you can do it as a president."

Many ask the question whether he will ever coach again. But the truth is, he never stopped.

"I'm an educator by trade. I'm more of a teacher than an administrator honestly," he said. "I wish I could do this every day, but i can only do it once in a while because there are other duties. But this is a positive for us too and we hope its a positive for the kids we talk to."

