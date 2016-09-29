West Toledo drivers face big changes; crews wait to start Berdan Ave. ramp construction

Drivers in west Toledo will face some big changes soon, but it looks like the weather is already delaying those plans.

The Berdan ramp was set to close permanently Friday night, however because of rain in the forecast, ODOT leaders have delayed the closure. The ramp will now close for good Tuesday at 8 p.m.

This is another portion of the I-75 and I-475 widening project.

When the ramp closes permanently, drivers will detour to the Phillips Avenue ramp and onto I-75 south. Eventually, a new interchange will be constructed at Willies and Jeep Parkway, but that is not set to open until 2018.

ODOT leaders say because the interstate area was built around the former Jeep plant, the amount of ramps need to be consolidated for safety reasons.

Russell Sims lives right by the ramp and uses it daily.

“I have to be at my job by 2 p.m., and I normally leave my house around 1:20 p.m., and by them shutting down this entrance right here, it's the closest one to my house. Now, I'm going to have to drive further and use a detour to get to where I'm going,” said Sims.

All of the ramps in the area caused a major safety concern with traffic entering the interstate from so many different directions.

