Athlete of the Week: Mike Warren

Four years ago, Mike Warren started at tailback for Central Catholic as a freshman.

"I came here to win championships. When you compete against the best, it brings out the best in you," said Warren.

Winning championships against the best is what Warren has done for the last three seasons. Central Catholic went to the quarterfinals in his freshman year, captured the state title his sophomore year, and lost in the finals in his senior year.

Now Warren has his eyes fixed on winning his second championship ring.

"Everything's clicking right now," Warren said. "I want to compete. [I] love to compete, play big teams."

And Warren shines the brightest in the spotlight of a big match-up.

Last week, with Central Catholic playing undefeated Whitmer, Warren put up 270-yards and five touchdowns.

"It takes a bunch to tackle him," coach Greg Dempsey said. "He takes guys with him. He has the speed to break off the long runs on you."

Two weeks ago, Warren declared he will play just down the street from Central Catholic at the University of Toledo. But for now, he is focused on the task at hand.

Warren and the second ranked, undefeated Central Catholic Fighting Irish host Fremont-Ross Friday night.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.