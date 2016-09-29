Perrysburg soccer player helps raise money for cancer

Perrysburg’s Girls’ Soccer Team defeated Anthony Wayne Wednesday night, but the game was much bigger than the numbers on the scoreboard when time expired.

Perrysburg sophomore Addison Graham was named an honorary captain last night as the Yellow Jackets girls’ soccer team raised awareness for families battling childhood cancer.

Nine years ago, Addison Graham went to what she and her family thought would be a routine doctor's appointment.

That was when Graham learned, she had soft tissue sarcoma, a rare form of cancer often found in muscles or tendons.

Addison's coach Jorge Diaz said, "Fortunately enough for her, two surgeries took care of that situation, and she's cancer free. But that was not expected, and I think it took a toll on their family."

Last year, during her freshman season, Addison's dad Ian got the idea to bring awareness to this issue. Together, the teams raised $1,200.

This year, they raised $3,600 through contacting local businesses asking for donations and selling t-shirts at Wednesday night's game.

Diaz says this money will be used to fund new technology to provide children with distractions during chemo.

"The story of survival if you want to call it that way, it can transcend some of the lives of some kids," Diaz said.

As for the game,, Addison scored two goals for the Perrysburg.

With two goals on the books, Coach Diaz says Addison wasn't focused on her journey with cancer, but her team.

"It just felt good to win," Graham said.

